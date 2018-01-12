DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: XING SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





XING SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 23, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: March 23, 2018

German: https://corporate.xing.com/fileadmin/department/investorrelations/Publikationen/XING_AG_Ergebnisse_GJ_2017.pdf

English: https://corporate.xing.com/fileadmin/department/investorrelations/Publikationen/XING_AG_results_FY_2017.pdf

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: May 03, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: May 03, 2018

German: https://corporate.xing.com/fileadmin/department/investorrelations/Publikationen/XING_AG_Ergebnisse_Q2_2017.pdf

English: https://corporate.xing.com/fileadmin/department/investorrelations/Publikationen/XING_AG_results_Q2_2018.pdf





