2018. január 12., péntek, 15:14





XING SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements


12.01.2018 / 15:14


XING SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Date of disclosure / German: May 03, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: May 03, 2018
German: https://corporate.xing.com/fileadmin/department/investorrelations/Publikationen/XING_AG_Ergebnisse_Q1_2018.pdf
English: https://corporate.xing.com/fileadmin/department/investorrelations/Publikationen/XING_AG_results_Q1_2018.pdf

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Date of disclosure / German: November 07, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: November 07, 2018
German: https://corporate.xing.com/fileadmin/department/investorrelations/Publikationen/XING_AG_Ergebnisse_Q3_2018.pdf
English: https://corporate.xing.com/fileadmin/department/investorrelations/Publikationen/XING_AG_results_Q3_2018.pdf














Language: English
Company: XING SE

Dammtorstraße 30

20354 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.xing.com





 
645179  12.01.2018 



Közzétételek - archívum