XING SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Date of disclosure / German: May 03, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: May 03, 2018

German: https://corporate.xing.com/fileadmin/department/investorrelations/Publikationen/XING_AG_Ergebnisse_Q1_2018.pdf

English: https://corporate.xing.com/fileadmin/department/investorrelations/Publikationen/XING_AG_results_Q1_2018.pdf



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Date of disclosure / German: November 07, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: November 07, 2018

German: https://corporate.xing.com/fileadmin/department/investorrelations/Publikationen/XING_AG_Ergebnisse_Q3_2018.pdf

English: https://corporate.xing.com/fileadmin/department/investorrelations/Publikationen/XING_AG_results_Q3_2018.pdf

