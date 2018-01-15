DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 ( 1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares





Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information





15.01.2018 / 18:41





Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich, 15.01.2018



In the period from January 8, 2018 to, and including, January 12, 2018

Allianz SE has purchased a number of 624,712 shares within the framework of

its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the

announcement of December 29, 2017 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation

(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.



Shares were purchased as follows:



Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)









08 January 2018

125,900

199.3146

09 January 2018

125,800

199.2226

10 January 2018

123,849

200.3258

11 January 2018

125,100

200.4718

12 January 2018

124,063

201.3347



The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back

program since January 3, 2018 through, and including, January 12, 2018

amounts to 1,008,295.



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading

platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution

that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.



Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated

Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE

(www.allianz.com).

