DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Francotyp-Postalia concludes share buyback programme
2018. január 15., hétfő, 20:13
DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Share Buyback
Corporate news
The treasury shares are intended to be used to service subscription rights that will be or were issued and exercised under share option programmes. In this way, the company can avoid issuing new shares. The purpose of the share options is sustainable interlinking of the interests of corporate management and managers with the interests of the shareholders in the long-term increase in enterprise values.
FP CEO Rüdiger Andreas Günther explained: "With our ACT growth strategy, we want to double our revenue by 2023 and increase our EBITDA margin to 20%. Our managers should participate in the company"s success. Lastly, we want to successfully implement our strategies and achieve our goals."
With the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG resolved on 9 October 2017 to implement a share buyback programme with a volume of up to 475,000 shares of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG maximum but with the overall purchase price of up to EUR3 million.
The share buyback programme was implemented on the basis of the authorisation of the Annual Shareholder Meeting of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG on 11 June 2015. Under this authorisation, Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG may acquire by 10 June 2020 treasury shares of up to a total of 10% of the share capital of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG at the time the resolution on the authorisation was passed.
