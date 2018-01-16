DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Francotyp-Postalia concludes share buyback programme

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Francotyp-Postalia concludes share buyback programme


Berlin, 15 January 2018. Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, the expert in secure and efficient communication, has successfully concluded the share buyback programme it started in October 2017. The company bought back a total of 398.493 shares or 2.4% of the share capital at an average price of EUR 4.67. This corresponds to a total average amount of EUR 1,859,628.35. The buyback took place in the period from 13 October 2017 up to and including 12 January 2018.



The treasury shares are intended to be used to service subscription rights that will be or were issued and exercised under share option programmes. In this way, the company can avoid issuing new shares. The purpose of the share options is sustainable interlinking of the interests of corporate management and managers with the interests of the shareholders in the long-term increase in enterprise values.



FP CEO Rüdiger Andreas Günther explained: "With our ACT growth strategy, we want to double our revenue by 2023 and increase our EBITDA margin to 20%. Our managers should participate in the company"s success. Lastly, we want to successfully implement our strategies and achieve our goals."



With the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG resolved on 9 October 2017 to implement a share buyback programme with a volume of up to 475,000 shares of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG maximum but with the overall purchase price of up to EUR3 million.



The share buyback programme was implemented on the basis of the authorisation of the Annual Shareholder Meeting of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG on 11 June 2015. Under this authorisation, Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG may acquire by 10 June 2020 treasury shares of up to a total of 10% of the share capital of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG at the time the resolution on the authorisation was passed.




Contact


Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG

Investor Relations / Public Relations

Tel: +49 (0)30 220 660 410

Fax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425

E-Mail: ir@francotyp.com




About Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG

The FP Group is based in Berlin and offers businesses and authorities innovative solutions for secure communication. In addition to systems for franking and inserting mail, its offering currently includes services such as collecting business mail and software solutions. Thanks to its history dating back over 90 years, the FP Group has a unique mix of long-cultivated mail processing expertise and digital know-how. The company is represented by its own branches in many industrialised countries and holds a global market share in franking machinery of more than 10%. In fiscal year 2016, the FP Group generated revenue of over EUR200 million. By 2023, it aims to double this revenue to around EUR400 million. As part of the ACT strategy, the company will go on the offensive in the core business, offer additional products and services for customers and forge ahead with the digital transformation.






Language: English
Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG

Prenzlauer Promenade 28

13089 Berlin

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Fax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-mail: ir@francotyp.com
Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com
ISIN: DE000FPH9000
WKN: FPH900
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
