Bitcoin Group SE acquires stake in Sineus Financial Services GmbH

- 50% participation in Sineus Financial Services GmbH

- Greater security for operations and further development of Bitcoin.de

- Expansion of services in the field of cryptocurrencies and cross-selling the area of initial coin offering (ICO) and securities

Herford, January 16, 2018 - Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN: DE000A1TNV91, WKN: A1TNV9) announces that on January 15, 2018, the agreement to acquire 50% of the shares in Sineus Financial Services GmbH, based in Melle, Lower Saxony, has been notarized. The purchase price is in the lower six-digit range.

Sineus Financial Services GmbH is a financial services institution registered by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht - BaFin) in the Register of Independent Fee-based Investment Advisors in accordance with section 93 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) with a licence for the provision of investment services, investment advice and contract brokerage. Founded as an independent financial services institution in 2001, Sineus Financial Services GmbH was one of the pioneers in fee-based consulting aiming at providing client-friendly services without conflicts of interest. By dispensing with commissions from banks or fund companies, Sineus Financial Services GmbH makes it possible to increase personal returns for its customers.

The investment is part of Bitcoin Group SE"s growth strategy to further expand its service portfolio with a financial services provider. "Even though we greatly appreciate and strive to continue the long lasting, good liaison with existing partners, we were obliged to our shareholders and customers to ensure the operations and further development of Bitcoin.de at any time also from our own resources. With our participation in Sineus Financial Services GmbH, we have now fulfilled this obligation and will also have the option, following the approval of the transaction by the supervisory authorities, to offer other companies services in the area of cryptocurrencies via Sineus Financial Services GmbH in the future. In addition, we are also considering the possibility of offering regulated financial instruments such as Initial Coin Offering (ICO) and traditional securities investments via Sineus Financial Services GmbH to our now nearly 700,000 customers at Bitcoin.de. Sharing know-how, product portfolio, and customer base will create synergies and cross-selling opportunities to accelerate our growth," said Michael Nowak, Managing Director of Bitcoin Group SE.

The transaction is subject to the condition precedent of approval by the relevant regulatory authorities. Closing is planned for the first half of 2018.

About Bitcoin Group SE:



Bitcoin Group SE is a holding company focusing on innovative and disruptive business models and technologies in the areas of Cryptocurrency and Blockchain. Bitcoin Group SE holds 100% of the shares in Bitcoin Deutschland AG, which operates Germany"s only regulated marketplace for the digital currency Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash and Ethereum under Bitcoin.de.

Bitcoin Group SE is listed on the Primary Market of Dusseldorf Stock Exchange and on Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: ADE, ISIN: DE000A1TNV91, GSIN: A1TNV9). More information on Bitcoin Group SE can be found at www.bitcoingroup.com.

Contact:



Bitcoin Group SE



Michael Nowak



D-Nordstrasse 14



32051 Herford

mail: info2018@bitcoingroup.com



phone.: +49.5221.69435.20



fax: +49.5221.69435.25



website: www.bitcoingroup.com

German Securities Identification Number (GSIN): A1TNV9



ISIN: DE000A1TNV91



Ticker symbol: ADE

Investor Relations contact:



CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH



Susan Hoffmeister



phone.: +49 (0)89 89827227



mail: sh@crossalliance.com



website: www.crossalliance.com