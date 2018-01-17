DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: Claims of former Fyber GmbH shareholders fully settled
2018. január 17., szerda, 07:31
DGAP-News: Fyber N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Mergers & Acquisitions
BERLIN, Germany, 17 January 2018 - Fyber N.V., a leading advertising technology company, announces that all claims from the former shareholders of Fyber GmbH against the Company are fully settled and 100% ownership of the subsidiary Fyber GmbH is secured. Details on this issue are described in the Annual Report 2016 and the Prospectus 2015 which are both available on the Fyber investor relations website (https://investors.fyber.com).
"I am pleased that the former shareholders of Fyber GmbH and involved parties reached an agreement, fully eliminating the fall-back risk. While internally this issue did not prevent us from executing on our integration and growth strategy, we are aware that the risk had been taken into account by partners and investors. In this respect, we are glad we can start the year with such positive news. We will be rolling out our unified technology platform in the course of the year, bringing together the strongest assets of each group company, and thus further strengthening Fyber"s competitive positioning", commented Fyber"s CEO Ziv Elul.
###
About Fyber
Media Contact
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fyber N.V.
|Johannisstr. 20
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 609 855 528
|E-mail:
|governance@fyber.com
|Internet:
|https://investors.fyber.com/
|ISIN:
|NL0012377394
|WKN:
|A2DUJD
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
