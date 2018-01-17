DGAP-News: Fyber N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Mergers & Acquisitions





BERLIN, Germany, 17 January 2018 - Fyber N.V., a leading advertising technology company, announces that all claims from the former shareholders of Fyber GmbH against the Company are fully settled and 100% ownership of the subsidiary Fyber GmbH is secured. Details on this issue are described in the Annual Report 2016 and the Prospectus 2015 which are both available on the Fyber investor relations website (https://investors.fyber.com).

"I am pleased that the former shareholders of Fyber GmbH and involved parties reached an agreement, fully eliminating the fall-back risk. While internally this issue did not prevent us from executing on our integration and growth strategy, we are aware that the risk had been taken into account by partners and investors. In this respect, we are glad we can start the year with such positive news. We will be rolling out our unified technology platform in the course of the year, bringing together the strongest assets of each group company, and thus further strengthening Fyber"s competitive positioning", commented Fyber"s CEO Ziv Elul.

About Fyber



Fyber N.V. is a leading advertising technology company, developing a next generation platform for the programmatic trading of ads, in a data-driven environment. Its mission is to fuel the creation of quality content by empowering digital publishers and app developers to unlock the true value of their advertising properties through advanced technologies, innovative ad formats and data-driven decision-making. Fyber"s technology platform provides an open-access platform for both digital advertisers and publishers, enabling cross-device advertising with a global reach of more than 1.2 billion unique monthly users. Fyber N.V. has offices in Berlin, Tel Aviv, San Francisco, New York, London, and Beijing and employs more than 300 people. The Company is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "FBEN".



Investor Contact



Sabrina Kassmannhuber



ir@fyber.com



+49 30 609 855 555

Media Contact



Anja Ben Lekhal



anja.benlekhal@kirchhoff.de



+49 40 609 186 55