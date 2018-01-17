DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 22nd Interim Reporting





Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information





17.01.2018 / 14:50





Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated

Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 22nd Interim Reporting



In the time period from 08 January 2018 until and including 16 January

2018, a number of 151,382 shares were bought back within the framework of

the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Aktiengesellschaft in München ("Munich Re"); on 31 May 2017,

the Company



disclosed pursuant to art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation

(EU) No. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 01 June 2017.



<TABLE_START>









Date

Number of Shares

Average price &#40;EUR&#41;

08.01.2018

24,404

185.1819

09.01.2018

23,905

185.8861

10.01.2018

29,557

186.1869

11.01.2018

19,602

186.7516

12.01.2018

13,760

188.5482

15.01.2018

24,767

190.0133

16.01.2018

15,387

191.1193



<TABLE_END>



The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework

of the share buyback in the time period from 01 June 2017 until and

including 16 January 2018 amounts to 4,013,123 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has

been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively

on



the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

(Xetra).



Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3

of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published

on the



website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).



Munich, 17 January 2018



Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

The Board of Management

