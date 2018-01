DGAP-News: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Sustainability/Rating





MSCI ESG Research"s most recent report upgrades ProCredit"s rating from "A" to "AA", raising it to the "industry leaders" category and recognising its robust policies to mitigate environmental and social risks in lending

Frankfurt am Main, 17 January 2018. According to MSCI"s ESG report published on 21 December 2017, ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA has been upgraded from "A" to "AA". ProCredit thereby ranks among the industry leaders in the top 15% of companies rated by MSCI in the banking industry worldwide, surpassing the overall ESG rating of its 10 largest industry peers.

Borislav Kostadinov, Member of the Management Board of ProCredit General Partner AG (the sole liable managing entity of ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA) said: "We are pleased about the ESG rating upgrade, as it recognises our continuous efforts to strive for excellence in environmental, social and governance practices, which indeed reflect our core values."





