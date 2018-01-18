DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Börse AG: Bank Markazi filed complaint against Deutsche Börse AG subsidiary Clearstream
2018. január 18., csütörtök, 00:10
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Börse AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter
Deutsche Börse AG: Bank Markazi filed complaint against Deutsche Börse AG subsidiary Clearstream
In the context of the ongoing disputes regarding assets of the Central Bank of Iran ("Bank Markazi"), Clearstream Banking S.A., Luxembourg ("Clearstream"), a 100 per cent subsidiary of Deutsche Börse AG, was served today with a complaint of Bank Markazi naming Banca UBAE S.P.A. ("UBAE") and Clearstream as defendants.
The complaint filed before the Luxembourg courts primarily seeks the restitution of assets of Bank Markazi which the complaint alleges are held on accounts of UBAE and Bank Markazi with Clearstream totaling approximately USD 4.9 billion plus interest. Alternatively, Bank Markazi seeks damages in the same amount.
The assets sought include assets in the amount of approximately USD 1.9 billion that were turned over to US plaintiffs pursuant to a 2013 binding and enforceable US court order in a proceeding to which Bank Markazi was a party. The claim also addresses customer assets of approximately USD 2 billion, which include assets that are held at Clearstream and which are currently subject to US and Luxembourg litigation brought by US plaintiffs, and addresses assets that were previously transferred out of Clearstream to UBAE.
Clearstream believes the complaint against it to be without merit. Clearstream will take all necessary and appropriate measures to vigorously contest the claims.
Contact:
Martin Halusa
Group Communications
Deutsche Börse AG
Phone: +49 69 211 1 29 01
Kai Fischer
Group Communications
Deutsche Börse AG
Phone: +49 69 211 1 86 73
E-Mail: media-relations@deutsche-boerse.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Börse AG
|-
|60485 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)69 211 - 0
|E-mail:
|ir@deutsche-boerse.com
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-boerse.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005810055, DE000A1RE1W1, DE000A1R1BC6, DE000A161W62, DE000A1684V3
|WKN:
|581005, A1RE1W, A1R1BC, A161W6, A1684V
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
646279 18-Jan-2018 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Acquisition of Integrity Line GmbH
[2017.12.18. 08:59]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Akquisition der Integrity Line GmbH
[2017.12.18. 08:59]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2017.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2017.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor Power Conversion Chipset Used in HUAWEI"s Latest Flagship Mate 10 Series
[2017.12.12. 06:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor"s First Nanopower PMICs Extend Battery Life for Always-On Connected Applications
[2017.12.06. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG mit erfolgreicher Kapitalerhöhung - Bruttoemissionserlös beträgt rund EUR 7,9 Mio.
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG successfully completes capital increase - Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million raised
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG successfully completes capital increase - Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million raised
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG mit erfolgreicher Kapitalerhöhung - Bruttoemissionserlös beträgt rund EUR 7,9 Mio.
[2017.12.04. 19:43]