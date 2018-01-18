DGAP-News: DEMIRE: further positive effects from the implementation of its business strategy
2018. január 18., csütörtök, 07:31
DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Investment
DEMIRE: further positive effects from the implementation of its business strategy
In addition to the now completed termination of the investment in BBV Immobilien-Fonds Nr. 9, the sale and acquisition of properties from Immobilien-Fonds IC 7 and BBV Immobilien-Fonds Nr. 6 during the 2017 financial year have laid the foundations for terminating and liquidating these investments in the future. Fair Value REIT-AG is thereby pursuing its strategic objective of selling and/or taking direct ownership of indirectly held properties and streamlining the structure of the company in addition to continuing to increase its shareholdings in investment companies.
