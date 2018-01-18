

DEMIRE: further positive effects from the implementation of its business strategy​



Key participation Fair Value REIT AG: Settlement balance of approx. EUR 10 million from investment in the BBV Immobilien-Fonds Nr. 9 fund received ahead of schedule



Repayment of liabilities totalling EUR 7 million





Langen, 18. January 2018 - DEMIRE"s key participation Fair Value REIT-AG, in which DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) currently holds 77.7 % of the voting rights, today announced that it has successfully completed the termination of its approximately 25-percent minority interest in the BBV Immobilien-Fonds Nr. 9 fund announced effective 31 December 2013 by the end of 2017. The final repayment of the predetermined settlement balance of approximately EUR 10 million was received ahead of schedule at the end of 2017. Fair Value REIT-AG used these funds to repay loans of EUR 7 million ahead of schedule. This leaves an additional approximately EUR 3 million available for investments. The average cost of the loan was 4 percent, with the loan originally scheduled to run until February 2019. The loan was repaid without additional penalties for early repayment.





In addition to the now completed termination of the investment in BBV Immobilien-Fonds Nr. 9, the sale and acquisition of properties from Immobilien-Fonds IC 7 and BBV Immobilien-Fonds Nr. 6 during the 2017 financial year have laid the foundations for terminating and liquidating these investments in the future. Fair Value REIT-AG is thereby pursuing its strategic objective of selling and/or taking direct ownership of indirectly held properties and streamlining the structure of the company in addition to continuing to increase its shareholdings in investment companies.

























