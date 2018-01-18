DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: CENIT AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





CENIT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





18.01.2018 / 10:56





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CENIT AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: April 03, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: April 03, 2018

German: http://www.cenit.com/geschaeftsbericht

English: http://www.cenit.com/reports

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 02, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: August 02, 2018

German: http://www.cenit.com/quartalsbericht

English: http://www.cenit.com/reports





18.01.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

