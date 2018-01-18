DGAP-AFR: CENIT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

CENIT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


18.01.2018 / 10:56


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


CENIT AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: April 03, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: April 03, 2018
German: http://www.cenit.com/geschaeftsbericht
English: http://www.cenit.com/reports

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 02, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: August 02, 2018
German: http://www.cenit.com/quartalsbericht
English: http://www.cenit.com/reports














Language: English
Company: CENIT AG

Industriestraße 52 - 54

70565 Stuttgart

Germany
Internet: www.cenit.com





 
