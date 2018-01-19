DGAP-Adhoc: CECONOMY AG: Preliminary results for the 1st quarter of financial year 2017/18: EBIT below prior-year period; full year outlook confirmed
2018. január 18., csütörtök, 22:21
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CECONOMY AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Based on preliminary figures for the 1st quarter of financial year 2017/18, we expect CECONOMY Group to achieve an EBIT of around 260 million Euro compared to an EBIT before special items* of 308 million Euro in the respective prior-year period. On the basis of current information, this decline is primarily attributable to the following reasons:
On the Group level, the change in net working capital* is likely to be around 380 million Euro lower compared to the respective prior-year period. This development was mainly caused by lower payables due to increased direct sourcing from suppliers. Moreover, higher levels of new stock, in particular in Germany, resulting from weaker-than-anticipated December sales as well as an increase in receivables impacted net working capital.
We expect CECONOMY Group"s sales to grow by +1.3% adjusted for exchange rate effects and portfolio changes. Reported sales increased by +0.6% from 6,893 million Euro to 6,935 million Euro (+0.5% on a like-for-like* basis).
At the same time, CECONOMY AG confirms its financial year 2017/18 outlook as published on December 19, 2017. In addition to ongoing operational improvements, the company expects a considerable earnings improvement in Italy. Furthermore, negative one-time effects in the prior year such as the SATURN VAT campaign in January and the insolvency of a business partner in the Netherlands will not recur.
All figures reported herein are preliminary and unaudited. Full financial disclosure for the first quarter 2017/18 will be published on February 9, 2018 at 07:00 am CET.
Person making the notification: Sebastian Kauffmann, Vice President Investor Relations CECONOMY AG
* Like-for-like sales and Change in Net Working Capital (NWC) are defined in CECONOMY Group"s annual report 2016/17, pages 50 to 51. EBIT before special items is defined on pages 75 to 77. CECONOMY Group"s annual report 2016/17 is accessible at www.ceconomy.de/en.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CECONOMY AG
|Benrather Straße 18-20
|40213 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 5408-7223
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 6886-5500
|E-mail:
|sebastian.kauffmann@ceconomy.de
|Internet:
|www.ceconomy.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007257503, DE0007257537, Weitere: www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/
|WKN:
|725750, 725753, Weitere: www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
646647 18-Jan-2018 CET/CEST
