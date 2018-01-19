DGAP-Ad-hoc: CECONOMY AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results





CECONOMY AG: Preliminary results for the 1st quarter of financial year 2017/18: EBIT below prior-year period; full year outlook confirmed





18-Jan-2018 / 22:21 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Based on preliminary figures for the 1st quarter of financial year 2017/18, we expect CECONOMY Group to achieve an EBIT of around 260 million Euro compared to an EBIT before special items* of 308 million Euro in the respective prior-year period. On the basis of current information, this decline is primarily attributable to the following reasons:

Price reductions around Black Friday, in particular in Germany​, to support the leading market position. This resulted in a shift of December sales into the more competitive November.



Negative technical effects due to last year"s planning-related higher accruals in Italy. These will be compensated over the course of the current year.



Costs for the build-up of the CECONOMY AG holding.



On the Group level, the change in net working capital* is likely to be around 380 million Euro lower compared to the respective prior-year period. This development was mainly caused by lower payables due to increased direct sourcing from suppliers. Moreover, higher levels of new stock, in particular in Germany, resulting from weaker-than-anticipated December sales as well as an increase in receivables impacted net working capital.

We expect CECONOMY Group"s sales to grow by +1.3% adjusted for exchange rate effects and portfolio changes. Reported sales increased by +0.6% from 6,893 million Euro to 6,935 million Euro (+0.5% on a like-for-like* basis).

At the same time, CECONOMY AG confirms its financial year 2017/18 outlook as published on December 19, 2017. In addition to ongoing operational improvements, the company expects a considerable earnings improvement in Italy. Furthermore, negative one-time effects in the prior year such as the SATURN VAT campaign in January and the insolvency of a business partner in the Netherlands will not recur.

All figures reported herein are preliminary and unaudited. Full financial disclosure for the first quarter 2017/18 will be published on February 9, 2018 at 07:00 am CET.







Person making the notification: Sebastian Kauffmann, Vice President Investor Relations CECONOMY AG