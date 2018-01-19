DGAP-Adhoc: BB Biotech shows a double-digit total return for 2017 - mid caps overdeliver on innovation and are becoming a key upside trigger
2018. január 19., péntek, 07:00
DGAP-Ad-hoc: BB BIOTECH AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning
Media release as of January 19, 2018
Portfolio of BB Biotech AG as of December 31, 2017
BB Biotech shows a double-digit total return for 2017 - mid caps overdeliver on innovation and are becoming a key upside trigger
5% dividend yield maintained - BB Biotech management remains confident in the sector"s prospects in 2018
With a total return for BB Biotech"s shareholders of 23.1% in CHF and 13.1% in EUR buoyed by the euro"s substantial appreciation against the dollar, BB Biotech delivered a strong performance in 2017. The underlying portfolio performed well, ending the year up 23.4% in CHF, 12.5% in EUR and 29.2% in USD - which is 7.5% ahead of the Nasdaq Biotech Index (NBI). Consolidated, but not yet audited, full year 2017 data showed a net gain of CHF 688 mn compared to a net loss of CHF 802 mn for full year 2016. A volatile fourth quarter saw a 4% decline in the value of the portfolio, in line with the sector, and declined only 1% to the BB Biotech share price in CHF. Continuing the 5% dividend policy based on the average December 2017 share price, BB Biotech will propose a record regular dividend of CHF 3.30 per share at the AGM.
Multiple product approvals for 2017
The US FDA approved 12 new drugs in the fourth quarter 2017, bringing the total number of approvals for the year to 46, more than in any of the previous 20 years. The majority of these approvals were granted to biotechnology companies. For the year, the NBI saw a total return of 21.7% in USD, somewhat behind the total returns of broad US sectors such as the Nasdaq Composite (29.7%) and the Dow Jones Index (28.1%) in USD. Fund flows for the biotech sector were negative in the last quarter, reflecting the cautious stance of generalist investors. BB Biotech believes that this creates potential for fund inflows as sector fundamentals continue to improve in 2018.
BB Biotech"s development in the fourth quarter and in FY 2017
For the fourth quarter, BB Biotech"s share price declined modestly (-0.8% in CHF, -2.3% in EUR). The portfolio NAV decline was -4.2% in CHF, -6.3% in EUR and -4.8% in USD. Consolidated, but not yet audited, fourth quarter 2017 data indicate a net loss of CHF 156 mn versus last year"s loss of CHF 24 mn. Consolidated, but not yet audited, full year 2017 data showed a net gain of CHF 688 mn compared to a net loss of CHF 802 mn for full year 2016.
Portfolio adjustments in the fourth quarter
Following management"s late year strategic review, new positions were opened in Wave Life Sciences, Voyager Therapeutics and Akcea Therapeutics. Wave Life Sciences develops stereo-selective nucleic acid therapeutics with a focus on severe neurological diseases. Voyager Therapeutics is developing a gene therapy for advanced Parkinson"s disease and Akcea Therapeutics is addressing serious rare lipid disorders with antisense products.
Outlook - promising 2018 with an expectation for continued product approvals
BB Biotech anticipates continued debate around the US Affordable Care Act. One major change to the Affordable Care Act was included in the new tax bill which passed in late 2017 - namely the repeal of the individual mandate - and this will likely reduce the pool of insured individuals. After 2018, healthy and younger individuals will be allowed to opt out of healthcare insurance plans without financial penalty - and this may put pressure on premiums for those remaining on plan.
As predicted, concerns around drug pricing restrictions by the US government are sporadic more than systematic. But BB Biotech continues to monitor potential changes, particularly with the anticipated appointment of Alex Azar as the Secretary of Health and Human Services. Azar is a former drug company executive who is considered a pragmatist and pro-innovation and pro-competition actor.
Biotechnology valuations are attractive at current levels. The financial aspects of the US tax reform bill - including lower corporate tax rates and allowances for repatriation of ex-US cash may presage both improved and simplified balance sheets for US large cap pharma and perhaps an uptick in M&A activities in biotechnology.
More fundamentally, BB Biotech expects the biotechnology sector to grow based on its ever increasing strengths of innovation and an increasing share of novel drugs in 2018 and beyond. It looks forward to another productive and exciting year in 2018. BB Biotech remains dedicated to identifying leading-edge biotechnology firms developing market dominant drugs based on cutting-edge technologies.
The complete annual report as of December 31, 2017 will be published on February 16, 2018.
For further information:
Investor Relations
Media Relations
TE Communications AG, Bleichestrasse 11, 9000 St. Gallen, Switzerland, tel. +41 79 423 22 28
Company profile
Disclaimer
Composition of BB Biotech"s portfolio as of December 31, 2017
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BB BIOTECH AG
|Schwertstrasse 6
|8200 Schaffhausen
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 52 624 08 45
|E-mail:
|info@bbbiotech.com
|Internet:
|www.bbbiotech.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0038389992
|WKN:
|A0NFN3
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
646529 19-Jan-2018 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Acquisition of Integrity Line GmbH
[2017.12.18. 08:59]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Akquisition der Integrity Line GmbH
[2017.12.18. 08:59]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2017.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2017.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor Power Conversion Chipset Used in HUAWEI"s Latest Flagship Mate 10 Series
[2017.12.12. 06:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor"s First Nanopower PMICs Extend Battery Life for Always-On Connected Applications
[2017.12.06. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG mit erfolgreicher Kapitalerhöhung - Bruttoemissionserlös beträgt rund EUR 7,9 Mio.
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG successfully completes capital increase - Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million raised
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG successfully completes capital increase - Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million raised
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG mit erfolgreicher Kapitalerhöhung - Bruttoemissionserlös beträgt rund EUR 7,9 Mio.
[2017.12.04. 19:43]