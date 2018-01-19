DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: WashTec AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





WashTec AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: March 21, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: March 21, 2018

German: https://ir.washtec.de/websites/washtec/German/3000/publikationen.html

English: https://ir.washtec.de/websites/washtec/English/3000/publications.html?newsID=

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: July 27, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: July 27, 2018

German: https://ir.washtec.de/websites/washtec/German/3000/publikationen.html

English: https://ir.washtec.de/websites/washtec/English/3000/publications.html?newsID=





