DGAP-DD: KWS SAAT SE english

2018. január 19., péntek, 12:10








Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


19.01.2018 / 12:08



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Christine
Last name(s): Coenen

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

KWS SAAT SE


b) LEI

529900FR2K4P9L9XLV21 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007074007


b) Nature of the transaction


Buy - The purchase has been executed within the scope of the current employee stock program (see also release of the capital market information dated December 19, 2017).
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
273.60 EUR 24624.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
273.60 EUR 24624.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-01-17; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














19.01.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: KWS SAAT SE

Grimsehlstraße 31

37555 Einbeck

Germany
Internet: www.kws.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service



40061  19.01.2018 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum