DGAP-Ad-hoc: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Takeover





Biotest AG: All conditions met for Creat takeover of Biotest





19-Jan-2018 / 18:08 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





/



Ad-hoc RELEASE



Announcement according to Article 17 European Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

All conditions met for Creat takeover of Biotest



Dreieich, 19. January 2018. Biotest AG disclosed today that foreign trade approval has been given by the U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) and, thus, the last remaining condition has been met for the takeover offer by Tiancheng (Germany) Pharmaceutical Holdings AG, the acquisitions company of the Creat Group Corporation. Thus the unsolicited takeover bid announced on May 18, 2017 for the shares of Biotest AG becomes effective. Payment of the purchase price, in the amount of EUR28.50 per ordinary share tendered and EUR19.00 per preferred share tendered, will take place in the next few days.

In connection with the approval, Biotest has signed an agreement for the sale of its U.S. companies. Until this sale closes, Biotest AG has transferred the U.S. companies to a U.S. trust. As a result of the transfer to the U.S. trust, the business attributable to these companies qualifies as a discontinued operation. This reduces the guidance for the continuing operations by the revenue and earnings contribution of the discontinued operations.

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft



Board of Management

Biotest AG



Landsteinerstr. 5



D-63303 Dreieich



www.biotest.com

Disclaimer



This document contains forward-looking statements on overall economic development as well as on the business, earnings, financial and assets position of Biotest AG and its subsidiaries. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, forecasts and expectations of the company and are thus subject to risks and elements of uncertainty that could result in significant deviation of actual developments from expected developments. The forward-looking statements are only valid at the time of publication. Biotest does not intend to update the forward-looking statements and assumes no obligation to do so.

About Biotest



Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumins based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. In addition, Biotest develops monoclonal antibodies in the indications of cancer of plasma cells and systemic lupus erythematosus which are produced by recombinant technologies. Biotest has more than 2,500 employees worldwide. The preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the SDAX on the Frankfurt stock exchange.

IR contact



Dr. Monika Buttkereit



Phone: +49-6103-801-4406



Mail: investor_relations@biotest.de

PR contact



Dirk Neumüller



Phone: +49-6103-801-269



Mail: pr@biotest.com

Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.com





Ordinary shares: securities" ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201



Preference shares: securities" ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235



Listing: Prime Standard



Open Market: Berlin-Bremen, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart

Contact:Dr. Michael RamrothChief Financial OfficerBiotest AGLandsteinerstr. 363303 DreieichTel. +40 6103 801 338Fax: +49 6103 801 347Michael.ramroth@biotest.com