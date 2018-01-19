DGAP-Adhoc: Biotest AG: All conditions met for Creat takeover of Biotest
2018. január 19., péntek, 18:08
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Takeover
/
All conditions met for Creat takeover of Biotest
In connection with the approval, Biotest has signed an agreement for the sale of its U.S. companies. Until this sale closes, Biotest AG has transferred the U.S. companies to a U.S. trust. As a result of the transfer to the U.S. trust, the business attributable to these companies qualifies as a discontinued operation. This reduces the guidance for the continuing operations by the revenue and earnings contribution of the discontinued operations.
Biotest Aktiengesellschaft
Biotest AG
Disclaimer
About Biotest
IR contact
PR contact
Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.com
Contact:
Dr. Michael Ramroth
Chief Financial Officer
Biotest AG
Landsteinerstr. 3
63303 Dreieich
Tel. +40 6103 801 338
Fax: +49 6103 801 347
Michael.ramroth@biotest.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Biotest AG
|Landsteinerstraße 5
|63303 Dreieich
|Germany
|Phone:
|0 61 03 - 8 01-0
|Fax:
|0 61 03 - 8 01-150
|E-mail:
|investor_relations@biotest.de
|Internet:
|http://www.biotest.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005227235, DE0005227201
|WKN:
|522723, 522720
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
647017 19-Jan-2018 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Acquisition of Integrity Line GmbH
[2017.12.18. 08:59]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Akquisition der Integrity Line GmbH
[2017.12.18. 08:59]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2017.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2017.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor Power Conversion Chipset Used in HUAWEI"s Latest Flagship Mate 10 Series
[2017.12.12. 06:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor"s First Nanopower PMICs Extend Battery Life for Always-On Connected Applications
[2017.12.06. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG mit erfolgreicher Kapitalerhöhung - Bruttoemissionserlös beträgt rund EUR 7,9 Mio.
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG successfully completes capital increase - Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million raised
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG successfully completes capital increase - Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million raised
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG mit erfolgreicher Kapitalerhöhung - Bruttoemissionserlös beträgt rund EUR 7,9 Mio.
[2017.12.04. 19:43]