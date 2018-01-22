







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





22.01.2018 / 14:00







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

EICOM GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Ralf

Last name(s):

Eichler

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

JOST Werke AG





b) LEI

529900G977BSS7DATK68



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000JST4000





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

41.5000 EUR





5685.50 EUR



41.8000 EUR





12581.80 EUR



41.5500 EUR





2534.55 EUR



41.7000 EUR





1834.80 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

41.6881 EUR





22636.6500 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-01-17; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



