Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: EICOM GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Ralf
Last name(s): Eichler
Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

JOST Werke AG


b) LEI

529900G977BSS7DATK68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000JST4000


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)






















Price(s) Volume(s)
41.5000 EUR 5685.50 EUR
41.8000 EUR 12581.80 EUR
41.5500 EUR 2534.55 EUR
41.7000 EUR 1834.80 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
41.6881 EUR 22636.6500 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-01-17; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: JOST Werke AG

Siemensstraße 2

63263 Neu-Isenburg

Germany
Internet: www.jost-world.com





 
