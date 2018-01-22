







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

EICOM GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Ralf

Last name(s):

Eichler

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

JOST Werke AG





b) LEI

529900G977BSS7DATK68



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000JST4000





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

40.5000 EUR





9477.00 EUR



40.5250 EUR





21113.53 EUR



40.5500 EUR





23113.50 EUR



40.5750 EUR





20936.70 EUR



40.6000 EUR





10962.00 EUR



40.6500 EUR





3902.40 EUR



40.6750 EUR





4067.50 EUR



40.9000 EUR





4090.00 EUR



41.0500 EUR





13915.95 EUR



41.0750 EUR





18976.65 EUR



41.2000 EUR





1771.60 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

40.7034 EUR





132326.8300 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-01-18; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



