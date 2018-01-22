DGAP-Adhoc: NORMA Group SE: Organic Group sales growth for financial year 2017 reached approximately 8.5 % with an adjusted EBITA Margin slightly above 17 %
2018. január 22., hétfő, 14:09
DGAP-Ad-hoc: NORMA Group SE / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Preliminary Results
Maintal, 22 January 2018 - NORMA Group SE (ISIN DE 000A1H8BV3 / WKN A1H8BV, "NORMA Group"), a global market leader in engineered joining technology, generated on the basis of preliminary, unaudited figures for financial year 2017 consolidated sales of approximately EUR 1,017 million. This represents an increase of approximately 13.7 % (2016: EUR 894.9 million). This includes organic growth of approximately 8.5 %. The higher organic growth compared to the adjusted sales forecast in July 2017 (forecast: organic sales growth of around 4 % to 7 % plus EUR 55 million from acquisitions) resulted mainly from further increased growth in the region Americas. The other regions Asia-Pacific and EMEA both also grew stronger than previously expected. In addition, the acquisitions of Autoline, Lifial and Fengfan contributed approximately EUR 57 million to sales. Currency had a negative effect of 1.4 %.
Furthermore, NORMA Group expects an adjusted EBITA margin (adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization of intangible assets) for financial year 2017 of slightly above 17 %. Due to higher raw material prices compared to the previous year, the adjusted EBITA margin will be lower than in the previous year (2016: 17.6%, guidance 2017: "sustainable at the same level as in previous years of more than 17.0 %").
Adjusted EBITA is defined as EBITA adjusted for material expenses in connection with the valuation of inventories carried out within the purchase price allocation of the recent acquisitions. In addition, expenses for the integration and income from reimbursement of transaction taxes paid in context of the acquisition as well as depreciation of tangible assets from purchase price allocations were adjusted.
Contact person:
Andreas Trösch
Vice President Investor Relations
Phone: +49 6181 6102 741
E-mail: Andreas.Troesch@normagroup.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NORMA Group SE
|Edisonstr. 4
|63477 Maintal
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6181 6102 741
|Fax:
|+49 6181 6102 7641
|E-mail:
|ir@normagroup.com
|Internet:
|www.normagroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1H8BV3
|WKN:
|A1H8BV
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
647331 22-Jan-2018 CET/CEST
