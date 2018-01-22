

DGAP-Ad-hoc: NORMA Group SE / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Preliminary Results





NORMA Group SE: Organic Group sales growth for financial year 2017 reached approximately 8.5 % with an adjusted EBITA Margin slightly above 17 %





22-Jan-2018 / 14:09 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Maintal, 22 January 2018 - NORMA Group SE (ISIN DE 000A1H8BV3 / WKN A1H8BV, "NORMA Group"), a global market leader in engineered joining technology, generated on the basis of preliminary, unaudited figures for financial year 2017 consolidated sales of approximately EUR 1,017 million. This represents an increase of approximately 13.7 % (2016: EUR 894.9 million). This includes organic growth of approximately 8.5 %. The higher organic growth compared to the adjusted sales forecast in July 2017 (forecast: organic sales growth of around 4 % to 7 % plus EUR 55 million from acquisitions) resulted mainly from further increased growth in the region Americas. The other regions Asia-Pacific and EMEA both also grew stronger than previously expected. In addition, the acquisitions of Autoline, Lifial and Fengfan contributed approximately EUR 57 million to sales. Currency had a negative effect of 1.4 %.





Furthermore, NORMA Group expects an adjusted EBITA margin (adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization of intangible assets) for financial year 2017 of slightly above 17 %. Due to higher raw material prices compared to the previous year, the adjusted EBITA margin will be lower than in the previous year (2016: 17.6%, guidance 2017: "sustainable at the same level as in previous years of more than 17.0 %").





Adjusted EBITA is defined as EBITA adjusted for material expenses in connection with the valuation of inventories carried out within the purchase price allocation of the recent acquisitions. In addition, expenses for the integration and income from reimbursement of transaction taxes paid in context of the acquisition as well as depreciation of tangible assets from purchase price allocations were adjusted.





Contact person:



Andreas Trösch



Vice President Investor Relations



Phone: +49 6181 6102 741



E-mail: Andreas.Troesch@normagroup.com



















22-Jan-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



