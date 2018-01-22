DGAP-Adhoc: Nordex SE: Nordex launches EUR 275 million Senior Notes Offering / Proceeds for partial redemption of Schuldscheindarlehen 2016
2018. január 22., hétfő, 15:05
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Bond/Issue of Debt
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE
AT THE END OF THE AD HOC RELEASE.
Hamburg, 22 January 2018
Nordex SE: Nordex launches EUR 275 million Senior Notes Offering / Proceeds for partial redemption of Schuldscheindarlehen 2016
Today, Nordex SE launches an offering for the placement of EUR 275 million unsecured fixed rate Senior Notes (green bond) due 2023; the bond will be issued with a denomination of EUR 100,000. The final conditions of the bond, in particular the interest rate and the issue price, will be announced following the successful placement of the bond.
To improve the maturity profile of the Company, the proceeds will be used to redeem the floating interest rate tranches due 2019 of the Schuldscheindarlehen issued in 2016 as well as part of the tranches due 2021. The envisaged redemption date is April 2018.
Disclaimer:
These materials are not an invitation nor are they intended to be an inducement to engage in investment activity for the purpose of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended ("FSMA"). These materials are directed only at (i) persons outside the United Kingdom; or (ii) persons in the United Kingdom that are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Section 86(7) of FSMA that are also (a) persons authorized under FSMA or otherwise having professional experience in matters relating to investments and qualifying as investment professionals under article 19 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Financial Promotion Order"); or (b) high net worth companies, unincorporated associations and other persons to whom article 49(2) (a) to (d) of the Financial Promotion Order applies; or (c) any other persons to whom these materials for the purposes of Section 21 of FSMA can otherwise lawfully be made available (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any person in the United Kingdom that is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on these materials. The securities or any investment or controlled activity to which such securities relate are only available to, and will be engaged in only with, Relevant Persons.
For further information:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|info@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
647213 22-Jan-2018 CET/CEST
