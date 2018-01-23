DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: KWS SAAT SE / share buyback





23.01.2018 / 11:48





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the

Regulation



(EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2

and Sec. 3 of the



Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 1st Interim

Announcement



In the period from January 15, 2018 up to and including January 19, 2018,

KWS SAAT SE bought back a total of 2,688 shares of KWS SAAT SE within the

framework of the share buyback programme. In the announcement of December

19, 2017 pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation

(EU) 2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury

shares



would commence on January 10, 2018 (earliest possible acquisition

date).



The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from

January 15, 2018 up to and including January 19, 2018 and the daily volumeweighted

average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:



<TABLE_START>



Datum Total number of Average stock Volume

(EUR)













shares bought back

market prize &#40;EUR&#41;







&#40;number&#41;



January 15, 2018

270

344.9167

93,127.5090

January 16, 2018

608

350.4704

213,086.0032

January 17, 2018

624

351.7596

219,497.9904

January 18, 2018

496

349.9032

173,551.9872

January 19, 2018

690

355.9783

245,625.0270

In total

2,688

351.5210

944,888.5168



<TABLE_END>



Further information pursuant to Article 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of

the



Regulation (EU) 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Sec. 2 and

Sec. 3



of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available online

under



http://www.kws.com/IR/Employee-Stock-Program.



The purchase of the KWS SAAT SE shares was carried out by a bank assigned

by KWS SAAT SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA

trading).



Einbeck, January 23, 2018



KWS SAAT SE



The Executive Board

