23.01.2018 / 11:48


Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b&#41; and Sec. 3 of the
Regulation

&#40;EU&#41; No 596/2014 &#40;MAR&#41; in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2
and Sec. 3 of the

Commission Delegated Regulation &#40;EU&#41; No 2016/1052 - 1st Interim
Announcement

In the period from January 15, 2018 up to and including January 19, 2018,
KWS SAAT SE bought back a total of 2,688 shares of KWS SAAT SE within the
framework of the share buyback programme. In the announcement of December
19, 2017 pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation
&#40;EU&#41; 2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury
shares

would commence on January 10, 2018 &#40;earliest possible acquisition
date&#41;.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from
January 15, 2018 up to and including January 19, 2018 and the daily volumeweighted
average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

&lt;TABLE_START&gt;

Datum Total number of Average stock Volume
shares bought backmarket prize &amp;#40;EUR&amp;#41;


&amp;#40;number&amp;#41;
January 15, 2018270344.916793,127.5090
January 16, 2018608350.4704213,086.0032
January 17, 2018624351.7596219,497.9904
January 18, 2018496349.9032173,551.9872
January 19, 2018690355.9783245,625.0270
In total2,688351.5210944,888.5168

&lt;TABLE_END&gt;

Further information pursuant to Article 5 Sec. 1 lit. b&#41; and Sec. 3 of
the

Regulation &#40;EU&#41; 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Sec. 2 and
Sec. 3

of the Delegated Regulation &#40;EU&#41; 2016/1052 is available online
under

http://www.kws.com/IR/Employee-Stock-Program.

The purchase of the KWS SAAT SE shares was carried out by a bank assigned
by KWS SAAT SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange &#40;XETRA
trading&#41;.

Einbeck, January 23, 2018

KWS SAAT SE

Language: English
Company: KWS SAAT SE

Grimsehlstraße 31

37555 Einbeck

Germany
Internet: www.kws.de





 
