DGAP-CMS: KWS SAAT SE: Release of a capital market information
2018. január 23., kedd, 11:48
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: KWS SAAT SE / share buyback
KWS SAAT SE: Release of a capital market information
KWS SAAT SE / share buyback
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the
In the period from January 15, 2018 up to and including January 19, 2018,
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from
<TABLE_START>
Datum Total number of Average stock Volume
<TABLE_END>
Further information pursuant to Article 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of
The purchase of the KWS SAAT SE shares was carried out by a bank assigned
Einbeck, January 23, 2018
KWS SAAT SE
The Executive Board
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KWS SAAT SE
|Grimsehlstraße 31
|37555 Einbeck
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.kws.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
647507 23.01.2018
