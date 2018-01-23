DGAP-AFR: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


23.01.2018 / 15:07


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG hereby announces that the
following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 20, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 20, 2018
German: https://kaufhaus.ludwigbeck.de/sites/default/files/annual-reports/2018-01/180320_ludwigbeck_ag_2017_dt.pdf
English: https://kaufhaus.ludwigbeck.de/sites/default/files/annual-reports/2018-01/180320_ludwigbeck_ag_2017_engl.pdf














Language: English
Company: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG

Marienplatz 11

80331 München

Germany
Internet: www.ludwigbeck.de





 
