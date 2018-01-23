DGAP-AFR: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2018. január 23., kedd, 15:52





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


23.01.2018 / 15:52


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 15, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 15, 2018
German: https://www.munichre.com/finanzberichte/geschaeftsbericht-ag-2017
English: https://www.munichre.com/financial-reports/annual-report-company-2017

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 15, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 15, 2018
German: https://www.munichre.com/finanzberichte/geschaeftsbericht-konzern-2017
English: https://www.munichre.com/financial-reports/annual-report-group-2017

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 08, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: August 08, 2018
German: https://www.munichre.com/finanzberichte/halbjahresfinanzbericht-2018
English: https://www.munichre.com/financial-reports/half-year-financial-report-2018














23.01.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Königinstraße 107

80802 München

Germany
Internet: www.munichre.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




646245  23.01.2018 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=646245&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum