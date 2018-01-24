DGAP-News: Constantin Medien AG / Key word(s): Offer





Constantin Medien AG: Takeover Bid by Highlight Communications AG and Studhalter Investment AG Successful

- Approx. 38.44 percent of the issued Constantin Medien AG shares were tendered as part of the voluntary public takeover bid by Highlight Communications AG and Studhalter Investment AG.

- All antitrust approvals have been obtained.

- Further acceptance period until February 5, 2018 for shareholders who have not yet accepted the offer.



Ismaning, January 23, 2018 - Highlight Communications AG and Studhalter Investment AG have announced that approx. 38.44 percent of the Constantin Medien AG shares issued have been tendered as part of the voluntary public takeover bid. The acceptance period ended at midnight on January 17, 2018 (local time Frankfurt am Main).

All antitrust approvals have been obtained. This means there are no longer any antitrust obstacles obstructing the transfer of the shares tendered during the acceptance period before the next Annual General Meeting of Constantin Medien AG.

As provided for in the Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG), the announcement of the final result is followed by a further acceptance period of two weeks. This begins today, January 23, 2018 and ends at midnight on February 5, 2018 (local time Frankfurt am Main). During this time, Constantin Medien AG shareholders who had not yet accepted the offer have the opportunity to tender their shares.





