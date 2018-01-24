DGAP-CMS: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2018. január 24., szerda, 04:38
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Media Relations Investor Relations
+1-330-490-3796 +1-330-490-6319
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Jan. 23, 2018
DIEBOLD NIXDORF TO CONDUCT INVESTOR CALL ON 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-
NORTH CANTON, Ohio - Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) will release 2017
Information about Diebold Nixdorf"s financial results, including a
About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in
Diebold Nixdorf has a presence in more than 130 countries with
