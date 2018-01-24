DGAP-CMS: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2018. január 24., szerda, 04:38





24.01.2018 / 04:38


Mike Jacobsen Steve Virostek

+1-330-490-3796 +1-330-490-6319

michael.jacobsen@dieboldnixdorf.com steve.virostek@dieboldnixdorf.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Jan. 23, 2018

DIEBOLD NIXDORF TO CONDUCT INVESTOR CALL ON 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-
YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

NORTH CANTON, Ohio - Diebold Nixdorf &#40;NYSE:DBD&#41; will release 2017
fourth

quarter and full-year financial results Tuesday, Feb. 13 before trading
begins on the New York Stock Exchange. Interim co-presidents and co-CEOs
Christopher A. Chapman and Juergen Wunram will discuss the results during a
conference call scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Information about Diebold Nixdorf"s financial results, including a
complete, full-text press release, supplementary financial data and an
earnings overview presentation, will be accessible by visiting the Investor
Relations section of Diebold Nixdorf"s website located at http://
www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings on Feb. 13. Live access to the conference
call, as well as the replay, will also be available on this website. The
conference call will last approximately one hour. Participants should plan
to dial in 10 minutes prior to the session. Details on the call are as
follows:

Dial-innumberPasscodeTime/Date
Conference CallUS/Canada:866-548-57897318:30 a.m. ET, Feb.

4713

13, 2018


International: 323-794-


2093


About Diebold Nixdorf


Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated &#40;NYSE: DBD&#41; is a world leader in
enabling

connected commerce for millions of consumers each day across the financial
and retail industries. Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical
and digital worlds of cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely
and efficiently. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world"s top
100 financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers,
Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that are
essential to evolve in an "always on" and changing consumer landscape.

Diebold Nixdorf has a presence in more than 130 countries with
approximately 24,000 employees worldwide. The organization maintains
corporate offices in North Canton, Ohio, USA and Paderborn, Germany. Visit
www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

5995 Mayfair Road

44720 North Canton, OH

United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com





 
