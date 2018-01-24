DGAP-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V.: Annual sales exceed EUR 75 million for first time with record EBITDA of EUR 2.2 millionad pepper media International N.V.:

ad pepper media International N.V.: Annual sales exceed EUR 75 million for first time with record EBITDA of EUR 2.2 million

Nuremberg, Amsterdam, January 24, 2018 - Based on preliminary and unaudited figures, ad pepper media International N.V. concluded the past financial year with sales of EUR 75,563k (2016: EUR 61,164k). This corresponds to year-on-year growth of 23.5 percent and is also the highest sales figure in the company"s history.



All three operating segments posted record figures, with the highest percentage sales growth in the ad agents segment. Sales here surged by 44.5 percent to EUR 17,354k (2016: EUR 12,007k). The ad pepper segment also reported highly dynamic developments, with sales growth of 29.5 percent to EUR 6,810k (2016: EUR 5,258k). Webgains, the largest segment in terms of sales, also acted as a major growth driver, increasing its sales by 17.1 percent to EUR 51,399k (2016: EUR 43,894k). Adjusted for currency items, growth here came to 22.8 percent.

Group-wide gross profit grew by 14.0 percent to EUR 18,348k (2016: EUR 16,088k); adjusted for currency items, gross profit rose by 16.9 percent. Despite increased operating expenses mainly relating to investments in the Webgains and ad agents segments, EBITDA for the 2017 financial year therefore increased to EUR 2,209k - the best earnings figure in the company"s history. Segment EBITDA at Webgains amounted to EUR 1,308k (2016: EUR 1,540k), while the ad agents segment increased its EBITDA by EUR 100k to EUR 1,258k (2016: EUR 1,158k) and the ad pepper segment doubled its EBITDA to EUR 973k (2016: EUR 485k).



Liquid funds (including securities measured at fair value) rose significantly to EUR 22,702k (December 31, 2016: EUR 19,593k). This represents the highest volume of liquid funds since 2010. The company still has no liabilities to banks.



Comments CEO, Jens Körner: "We posted strong year-end business, with EBITDA of EUR 1,255k in the fourth quarter alone. In 2017, we therefore generated profitable growth once again and significantly exceeded our annual forecast. In the current year, we will continue to focus on growth and invest further to expand our market share. This way, we aim to head for the EUR 100 million sales mark in the medium term."



The 2017 Annual Report will be published on March 28, 2018.



Comparison of key figures (preliminary and unaudited) for 2017 and 2016:











































    2017 2016 % change
Sales EUR 000s 75,563 61,164 23.5
Gross margin EUR 000s 18,348 16,088 14.0
EBITDA EUR 000s 2,209 1,748 26.4
EBIT EUR 000s 1,818 1,608 13.1
EBT EUR 000s 1,801 1,691 6.5
Liquid funds* EUR 000s 22,702 19,593 15.9
Equity EUR 000s 16,517 14,979 10.3

 

*including securities measured at fair value



For further information:

Dr. Jens Körner (CEO)

ad pepper media International N.V.

Tel.: +49 (0) 911 929057-0

Fax: +49 (0) 911 929057-157

E-mail: ir@adpepper.com










Language: English
Company: ad pepper media International N.V.

Frankenstrasse 150 C

90461 Nuremberg

Germany
Phone: +49 911 9290570
Fax: +49 911 929057-157
E-mail: ir@adpepper.com
Internet: www.adpeppergroup.com
ISIN: NL0000238145
WKN: 940883
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
