DGAP-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V.: Annual sales exceed EUR 75 million for first time with record EBITDA of EUR 2.2 millionad pepper media International N.V.:
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ad pepper media International N.V. / Key word(s): Final Results/Preliminary Results
All three operating segments posted record figures, with the highest percentage sales growth in the ad agents segment. Sales here surged by 44.5 percent to EUR 17,354k (2016: EUR 12,007k). The ad pepper segment also reported highly dynamic developments, with sales growth of 29.5 percent to EUR 6,810k (2016: EUR 5,258k). Webgains, the largest segment in terms of sales, also acted as a major growth driver, increasing its sales by 17.1 percent to EUR 51,399k (2016: EUR 43,894k). Adjusted for currency items, growth here came to 22.8 percent.
Liquid funds (including securities measured at fair value) rose significantly to EUR 22,702k (December 31, 2016: EUR 19,593k). This represents the highest volume of liquid funds since 2010. The company still has no liabilities to banks.
Comments CEO, Jens Körner: "We posted strong year-end business, with EBITDA of EUR 1,255k in the fourth quarter alone. In 2017, we therefore generated profitable growth once again and significantly exceeded our annual forecast. In the current year, we will continue to focus on growth and invest further to expand our market share. This way, we aim to head for the EUR 100 million sales mark in the medium term."
The 2017 Annual Report will be published on March 28, 2018.
Comparison of key figures (preliminary and unaudited) for 2017 and 2016:
*including securities measured at fair value
