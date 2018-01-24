

24.01.2018 / 12:42





Stimmrechtsmitteilung







1. Angaben zum Emittenten



HAMBORNER REIT AG



Goethestraße 45



47166 Duisburg



Deutschland





2. Grund der Mitteilung

X

Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten



Erwerb/Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte



Sonstiger Grund:





3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Name:

Registrierter Sitz und Staat:

BlackRock, Inc.

Wilmington, DE, U.S.A.

Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika



4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

19.01.2018



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl Stimmrechte des Emittenten

neu

5,01 %

0,19 %

5,20 %

79717645

letzte Mitteilung

4,82 %

0,22 %

5,05 %

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

DE0006013006

0

3991934

0,00 %

5,01 %

Summe

3991934

5,01 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %

Wertpapierleihe

N/A

N/A

155387

0,19 %





Summe

155387

0,19 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %











%







Summe



%



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen mit melderelevanten Stimmrechten des Emittenten (1.).

X

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Fund Advisors

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.

%

%

%

BlackRock HK Holdco Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.

%

%

%

BlackRock HK Holdco Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayco Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Trident Holding Company Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Japan Holdings GK

%

%

%

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.

%

%

%

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Canada Holdings LP

%

%

%

BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC

%

%

%

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Group Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Group Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.à r.l.

%

%

%

BlackRock UK Holdco Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Asset Management Schweiz AG

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Group Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.à r.l.

%

%

%

BlackRock Investment Management Ireland Holdings Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Asset Management Ireland Limited

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Group Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock International Limited

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Group Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Group Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Group Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Fund Managers Limited

%

%

%



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteil nach der Hauptversammlung:

% (entspricht Stimmrechten)



10. Sonstige Erläuterungen:





mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

























