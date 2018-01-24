DGAP-PVR: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated


Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


24.01.2018 / 15:24


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer


Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

5995 Mayfair Road

44720 North Canton, OH

United States

2. Reason for notification








  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Transfer of Fund Management

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation




Name: City and country of registered office:
Invesco Ltd. Hamilton
Bermuda

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

16 Jan 2018

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 1.942 % 0 % 1.942 % 90,523,807
Previous notification 3.640 % 0 % 3.640 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)















ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
US2536511031
1758632 % 1.942 %
Total 1758632 1.942 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG










Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %




 %
    Total
%

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG












Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %





 %
      Total
%

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:











































































































Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
Invesco Ltd. % % %
Invesco Holding Company Limited % % %
Invesco Holding Company (US), Inc. % % %
Invesco Group Services, Inc. % % %
IVZ UK Limited % % %
Invesco Management Group, Inc. % % %
Invesco North American Holdings Inc. % % %
Invesco Advisers, Inc. % % %
 


Invesco Ltd. % % %
Invesco Holding Company Limited % % %
Invesco Holding Company (US), Inc. % % %
Invesco Group Services, Inc. % % %
IVZ UK Limited % % %
Invesco Management Group, Inc. % % %
Invesco North American Holdings Inc. % % %
Invesco Advisers, Inc. % % %
Invesco Investment Advisers LLC % % %
 


Invesco Ltd. % % %
Invesco Holding Company Limited % % %
Invesco Holding Company (US), Inc. % % %
Invesco Group Services, Inc. % % %
IVZ UK Limited % % %
Invesco Management Group, Inc. % % %
Invesco North American Holdings Inc. % % %
Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG




Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

 














Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

5995 Mayfair Road

44720 North Canton, OH

United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com





 
