DGAP-Adhoc: CompuGroup Medical SE: Guidance for 2018
2018. január 24., szerda, 15:34
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CompuGroup Medical SE / Key word(s): Forecast
CompuGroup Medical has today finalized its Group planning for 2018. Based on this outlook, the company gives the following guidance for the 2018 financial year:
- Group revenue is expected to be in the range of EUR 700 million to EUR 730 million which corresponds to an organic growth rate of 20-25 percent based on the 2017 forecast.
- Group operating income (EBITDA) is expected to be in the range of EUR 175 million to EUR 190 million. The corresponding margin is 25-26 percent compared with forecasted 22 percent in 2017.
The guidance for the 2018 financial year represents management"s current best estimate of the market conditions that will exist in 2018 and how the business segments of CGM will perform in this environment. In particular, it reflects all currently available information related to the further roll-out of the Telematics Infrastructure in Germany in 2018.
The company will publish its preliminary results for 2017 on February 5, 2018.
Responsible person for this notification: Christian B. Teig (CFO)
Contact:
Christian B. Teig
T +49 261 8000 6200
Email: investor@cgm.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CompuGroup Medical SE
|Maria Trost 21
|56070 Koblenz
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)261 8000 6200
|Fax:
|+49 (0)261 8000 3200
|E-mail:
|investor@cgm.com
|Internet:
|www.cgm.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005437305
|WKN:
|543730
|Indices:
|TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
648123 24-Jan-2018 CET/CEST
