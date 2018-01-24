DGAP-Ad-hoc: Schaltbau Holding AG / Key word(s): Disposal





Schaltbau Holding AG: Schaltbau agrees to sell brake systems manufacturer Pintsch Bubenzer to Platin1452.





Munich (Germany), 24 January 2018 - Pintsch Bamag Antriebs- und Verkehrstechnik GmbH, a Schaltbau Holding AG (FSE: SLT) company, today agreed to sell its subsidiary Pintsch Bubenzer GmbH to Platin1452. GmbH. Platin1452. is backed by Swedish Dellner Group-owned Dellner Brakes AB, with the support of Luxemburg-based investment company Active Ownership Capital S. à r.l. Pintsch Bubenzer and Dellner Brakes both suppy high-quality large-scale industrial and marine brake systems. The agreement reached today is the result of a structured sales process. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of February.

The transaction is an important milestone in the ongoing restructuring of Schaltbau"s activities. With the divestiture of its industrial brakes business, Schaltbau is reducing Group complexity, enabling it to focus more keenly on its core business as a major supplier to the rail industry. In addition, the proceeds from the transaction ensure Schaltbau"s ability to finance loan repayments due at the end of February without needing to borrow new funds.

Transaction costs will give rise to write-downs of below EUR 1 million to Pintsch Bubenzer"s book value, which will be recorded in the fiscal year 2017. Excluding this one-time expense and the recently announced impact from the impairment of the 100% stake in Albatros S. L. U. ("Schaltbau Sepsa"), Schaltbau confirms the previously forecast EBIT of at least EUR 2 million for the full year 2017, along with sales just below the EUR 520-540 million forecast published most recently.

