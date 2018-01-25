DGAP-News: NANOGATE SE / Key word(s): Forecast





Nanogate SE Expects 2018 Operating Result (EBITDA) of More Than EUR 24 Million and Sales of at Least EUR 220 Million





25.01.2018 / 10:12







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Nanogate SE Expects 2018 Operating Result (EBITDA) of More Than EUR 24 Million and Sales of at Least EUR 220 Million

- Completed acquisition of the plastics division of HTI High Tech Industries AG

- Earnings forecast for 2018 published: expected operating result (EBITDA) of more than EUR 24 million; confirmed sales goal of more than EUR 220 million; planned investments in significant double-digit million range

- Forecast for 2017 reached

Göttelborn, January 25, 2018 - Nanogate SE, a leading global specialist for design-oriented, high-tech surfaces and components, publishes its earnings forecast for 2018 following the successful acquisition of the plastics division of HTI High Tech Industries AG.

According to the forecast, the operating result (EBITDA) should reach more than EUR 24 million, despite seven-figure transaction and integration costs. As announced above, the Group expects sales to increase to more than EUR 220 million. In parallel, Nanogate is planning on investments in the significant double-digit million range in 2018 for the implementation of the announced innovation program and the expansion of capacities. Because of this, increased depreciation and finance costs will affect the consolidated net income. The Group reached its forecast of more than EUR 170 million in sales with an operating result (EBITDA) of at least EUR 20 million in the 2017 fiscal year.

With the now completed acquisition, Nanogate is expanding its market position in the area of high-quality plastic components and surfaces. Internationalization is also being strengthened. As part of the transaction agreed on in November 2017, the companies HTP Slovakia (Vráble, Slovakia) and HTP Electronics (Neudörfl, Austria) will be completely integrated into the Nanogate Group. The companies will be traded under the names Nanogate Slovakia s.r.o. and Nanogate Electronic Systems GmbH, respectively. In addition, Nanogate has acquired a 50 % stake in HTP Austria (Fohnsdorf, Austria) as part of a strategic partnership (including a later purchase option). The non-cash capital increase to pay the purchase price should be carried out in the next few weeks. The purchase price is being paid exclusively in shares as part of a non-cash capital increase of 275,000 shares at the Xetra closing price as of January 24, 2018.

Ralf Zastrau, Chief Executive Officer of Nanogate SE: "Nanogate will continue on its profitable growth course in 2018. Alongside this, we will continue to add to our regular business and profit from our newly acquired entities. The transaction will have a positive effect on the operating result in 2018 despite the associated costs. Strategically, Nanogate is profiting significantly and can continue its expansion course with added expertise and more locations. With our subsidiaries, we see great potential in the nonautomotive and plastic components divisions in particular, as well as in hybrid solutions with the combination of electronic, metal and plastics expertise. We are likewise expanding our expertise in surfaces with this transaction. At the same time, Nanogate will be investing. This includes the innovation program to expand the good market position with new technologies. This program also seeks to increase capacities in light of the strong demand."

NB:

Nanogate will publish its annual report 2017 in April 2018.

Contact

Christian Dose



Financial Press and Investors



WMP Finanzkommunikation GmbH



Tel. +49 69 57 70 300 21



nanogate@wmp-ag.de





Juliane Wernet



Nanogate SE



Zum Schacht 3



66287 Göttelborn | Germany



Tel. +49 6825 9591 223



juliane.wernet@nanogate.com







www.nanogate.com



twitter.com/nanogate_se









Nanogate SE

Nanogate (ISIN DE000A0JKHC9) is a leading global specialist for design-oriented high-tech surfaces and components of very high optical quality. The Group employs around 1,200 people. Nanogate develops and produces design-oriented surfaces and components and enhances them with additional properties (e.g. nonstick, scratchproof, anticorrosive). The Group has first-class references (e.g. Airbus, Audi, August Brötje, BMW, BSH Hausgeräte, Daimler, FILA, Ford, Fresenius, GM, Jaguar, Junghans, Porsche and Volkswagen). Several hundred mass production projects for customers have already been implemented successfully. The Nanogate Group is represented on both sides of the Atlantic with its own production



facilities.

True to its slogan "A world of new surfaces," Nanogate is a long-standing innovation partner who opens up the diverse possibilities offered by new materials to companies in a wide range of industries. It aims to improve customers" products and processes and to provide environmental benefits by using multifunctional surfaces, such as those made of plastic or metal, and innovative plastic components. The Group concentrates on attractive sectors such as automotive/transport, mechanical/plant engineering, buildings/interiors and sport/leisure. As a systems provider, Nanogate offers the entire value chain materials development for surface systems, series coating of various different substrates as well as the production and enhancement of complete plastic components. The main value drivers are the opening up of international markets, the development of new applications for the strategic growth areas Advanced Polymers (innovative plastics) and Advanced Metals (innovative metal enhancements) as well as external growth.

Disclaimer

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to buy securities. The shares in Nanogate SE (the "Shares") may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of "U.S. persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")). No offer or sale of transferable securities is being made to the public.