DGAP-AFR: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2018. január 25., csütörtök, 14:45





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


25.01.2018 / 14:45


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 01, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 01, 2018
German: https://www.beiersdorf.de/investoren/finanzberichte/finanzpublikationen
English: https://www.beiersdorf.com/investors/financial-reports/financial-reports

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 01, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 01, 2018
German: https://www.beiersdorf.de/investoren/finanzberichte/finanzpublikationen
English: https://www.beiersdorf.com/investors/financial-reports/financial-reports

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 07, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: August 07, 2018
German: https://www.beiersdorf.de/investoren/finanzberichte/finanzpublikationen
English: https://www.beiersdorf.com/investors/financial-reports/financial-reports














25.01.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Unnastraße 48

20245 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.Beiersdorf.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




648403  25.01.2018 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=648403&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum