DGAP-News: ADLER Real Estate AG: Updating 2017 Guidance
2018. január 25., csütörtök, 15:52
DGAP-News: ADLER Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Forecast
Updating 2017 Guidance
- In place rent on a square meter basis significantly increased to EUR 5.17 (+3.4%)
- Net rental income excluding vacancy reduction grew by c.2.8%
- WACD reduced by c. 1pp compared to FY16 from c.3.7% to 2.7%
Berlin, January 25, 2018: ADLER Real Estate AG has outperformed its 2017 guidance on a number of items especially those connected to operational performance. "In the course of compiling our numbers for 2017" said Tomas de Vargas Machuca, Co-CEO of ADLER Real Estate, "we have clear indications that we outperformed some of the key metrics we have guided for."
Due to active management of the rental portfolio, average rent in the core portfolio had reached EUR 5.11 per sqm/month at the nine months stage, thus surpassing the full year target of EUR 5.08 already. The figures have improved further in the fourth quarter, reaching EUR c.5.17 at year"s end. This equates to an increase of approx. 3.4% compared to FY16.
In line with improving rents, net rental income excluding vacancy reduction increased at a faster rate than originally planned due to operational performance and favorable market conditions reaching c.2.8%. According to initial estimates which are still preliminary, the 2017 target of a 3 percent increase including vacancy reduction could reach c.3.5% for FY17.
The other guided figures such as FFO I and EPRA NAV are expected to meet the reported 2017 guidance.
ADLER will release the 2017 results and its guidance for 2018 on March 26, 2018.
