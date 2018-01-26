DGAP-DD: FORIS AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Rollmann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

FORIS AG


b) LEI

529900W65VE206C6PC25 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005775803


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
2.80 EUR 6252.40 EUR
2.82 EUR 26378.28 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
2.816 EUR 32630.68 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-01-25; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: FORIS AG

Kurt-Schumacher-Straße 18 - 20

53113 Bonn

Germany
Internet: www.foris.com





 
