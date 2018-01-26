

ISRA continues investing strategically in 3D technology and expands portfolio with Polymetric GmbH, Darmstadt





ISRA VISION AG: Integration of Darmstadt-based 3D-vision-company strengthens technology base for future market opportunities





ISRA VISION AG (ISIN: DE 0005488100), one of the world"s top companies for industrial image processing (Machine Vision) as well as globally leading in surface inspection of web materials and 3D machine vision applications, takes another step in the strategic expansion of its 3D portfolio.







With the integration of Polymetric GmbH, ISRA is tapping important 3D technologies for the further development of product lines based on integrated machine vision systems. The company plans to integrate Polymetric"s areas of expertise - both in 3D measurement technology and in 3D object detection - as innovations for future product and system variants in various industries and applications. As part of a collaboration initiated in advance, sensors for 3D measurement technology and 3D robot vision have been designed as components of the Industry 4.0 roadmap. This will be followed by 3D inspection systems for additional markets in the medium term. In the past, one of the areas in which Polymetric specialized was non-industrial sectors, particularly medicine with a focus on dental applications. This expertise is to play an important role for ISRA"s future portfolio expansion with solutions for the medical and health markets.







Polymetric GmbH, Darmstadt, was founded by Dr. Neugebauer 17 years ago as a spin-off of the renowned Fraunhofer Institute for Computer Graphics Research (IGD). Dr. Neugebauer started his career at IGD, now managed by Professor Fellner, in 1991 as an employee of the now retired computer graphics luminary Professor Encarnação, thus looking back on 25 years of 3D-experience. The company does not expect the Polymetric integration to make significant contributions to revenues until the medium term. Including an earn-out component, the transaction volume is in the low single-digit millions.







In addition to the double- digit organic growth, the integration of companies with synergy potential like Polymetric is an important component of ISRA"s long-term strategy. These activities focus on target companies that offer lasting benefits and opportunities with regard to technology leadership, market position, or expansion into new markets. The management is currently observing and analyzing further potential targets in different industries. A second project is expected to be completed within the next months.







Following a good start to the new financial year 2017/2018, ISRA is still gearing its strategic and operational planning toward structural expansion in all areas of the company in order to start preparing for the next revenue dimension of over 200 million euros. For the financial year 2017/2018, the management is planning on low double-digit revenue growth, as in the previous year, with margins at least remaining stable. A detailed forecast of the anticipated business development will be issued by ISRA at the end of February 2018.

























