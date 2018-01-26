DGAP-News: Aves One AG / Key word(s): Acquisition





Aves One AG: A successful start in the Rail segment at the beginning of 2018 - delivery of the first order for more than EUR 17 million has started





26.01.2018 / 12:27







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





A successful start in the Rail segment at the beginning of 2018 - delivery of the first order for more than EUR 17 million has started



Hamburg, 26 January 2018 - Aves One AG has taken delivery of the first 20 brand new freight wagons from the order for more than EUR 17 million recently concluded. Delivery of the total of 185 bulk freight wagons in regular instalments is expected until the third quarter of 2018.

All the bulk freight wagons will be in long-term use by a major steel industry customer. Initially the wagons will be acquired from the company"s own funds, and are scheduled for transfer to a long-term bank finance arrangement.

Jürgen Bauer, a Member of the Executive Board of Aves One AG, explains: "I am very satisfied with the way 2018 has started. Following a successful year in the Rail segment in 2017, we expect further dynamic growth of our fleet through additional investments, and positive contributions to this year"s result."

About Aves One AG:

Aves One AG is a Prime Standard stock exchange listed company headquartered in Hamburg. In particular, the Aves Group"s key activities focus on the Rail, Container and Logistics Property business divisions. In this respect, the Aves Group invests in a portfolio holding of long-lifetime logistics assets with good cash flow performance. Very good access to the market, together with the management"s comprehensive knowledge on the subject of financing and an excellent network of partners in both areas, are the foundation for continuously enlarging and expanding its business activities.

More information: www.avesone.com

Contact



Aves One AG



Jürgen Bauer, Management Board



Tel.: +49 (40) 696 528 350



Fax: +49 (40) 696 528 359



E-mail ir@avesone.com