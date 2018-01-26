DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 23rd Interim Reporting





Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information





26.01.2018 / 14:37





Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated

Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 23rd Interim Reporting



In the time period from 17 January 2018 until and including 25 January

2018, a number of 133,657 shares were bought back within the framework of

the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Aktiengesellschaft in München ("Munich Re"); on 31 May 2017,

the Company



disclosed pursuant to art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation

(EU) No. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 01 June 2017.



<TABLE_START>









Date

Number of Shares

Average price &#40;EUR&#41;

17.01.2018

18,449

190.8733

18.01.2018

12,194

191.8780

19.01.2018

18,434

192.2831

22.01.2018

22,785

192.1752

23.01.2018

14,449

192.8783

24.01.2018

25,481

192.7487

25.01.2018

21,865

191.8241



<TABLE_END>



The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework

of the share buyback in the time period from 01 June 2017 until and

including 25 January 2018 amounts to 4,146,780 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has

been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively

on



the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

(Xetra).



Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3

of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published

on the



website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).



Munich, 26 January 2018



Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

The Board of Management

