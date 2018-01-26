DGAP-PVR: MediClin AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2018. január 26., péntek, 17:21
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: MediClin AG
Notification of Dr. Bernard grosse Broermann according to section 43 para 1 WpHG
Dr. Bernard grosse Broermann refers to his notification concerning MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft ("Corporation") of 2 January 2018 in connection with meeting the threshold based on a reorganization on level of a subsidiary.
With respect to the objectives pursued with the acquisition of the voting rights, Dr. Bernard grosse Broermann has informed us according to sections 43 para 1 sentence 1 and 3 and section 37 of the German Securities Trading Act, that he:
1. considers the holding in the corporation as a long-term strategic investment.
2. has no intention to obtain further voting rights by acquisition or any other way within the next 12 months;
3. intends to obtain an appropriate representation on the supervisory board and intends to execute his voting rights accordingly.
4. does not intend to essentially change the capital structure of the corporation, especially with regards to the ratio of internal/outside funding and the dividend policy.
Moreover Dr. Bernard grosse Broermann has informed us according to section 43 para 1 sentence 1 and 4 of the German Securities Trading Act with respect to the origin of the used funds for the acquisition of the voting rights, that: The obligation for this notification was merely caused by the meeting of the threshold based on reorganization on level of a subsidiary. Hence neither internal nor outside funding was used for acquisition of voting rights.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MediClin AG
|Okenstraße 27
|77652 Offenburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.mediclin.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
648881 26.01.2018
