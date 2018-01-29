DGAP-News: Wirecard AG: Preliminary results 2017

Wirecard AG: Preliminary results 2017


Aschheim (Munich). In the fiscal year 2017, Wirecard AG once again increased revenue and operating profit.



 



According to preliminary figures, consolidated revenues in the fiscal year 2017 increased by approximately 45 percent to EUR mn 1,489.8 (2016: EUR mn 1,028.4). Preliminary earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew about 34 percent to EUR mn 412.2 (2016: EUR mn 307.4).



 



In the fourth quarter, preliminary consolidated revenues increased by approximately 52 percent from EUR mn 309.0 in the previous year quarter to reach EUR mn 468.4. EBITDA grew about 34 percent to EUR mn 125.6 (Q4/2016: EUR mn 93.5).



 



Wirecard AG"s Management Board confirmed his forecast of 13 December 2017 to reach an EBITDA in a bandwidth of between EUR mn 510 to EUR mn 535 in the fiscal year 2018.



 



All results are preliminary. The annual financial statements 2017 will be published on 12 April 2018.






Contact:

Iris Stöckl

VP Corp.Com./IR

Tel.: +49 (0)89-4424-1424

e-Mail: iris.stoeckl@wirecard.com

http://www.wirecard.com

ISIN DE0007472060

Reuters: WDI.GDE

Bloomberg: WDI GY













Language: English
