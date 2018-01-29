DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: STADA Arzneimittel AG
Correction of a release from 12.01.2018, 15:21 CET/CEST - STADA Arzneimittel AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
29.01.2018 / 15:04
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Correction
of a notification of Major Holding published on 12.01.20181. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
STADA Arzneimittel AG
Stadastraße 2-18
61118 Bad Vilbel
Germany
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Name:
|City and country of registered office:
|Mr Paul E. Singer,
Date of birth: 22 Aug 1944
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:6. Total positions
|Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.
7. Notified details of the resulting situationa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|total number of voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation
|15.24 %
|0.00 %
|15.24 %
|62,342,440
|Previous notification
|13.26 %
|1.98 %
|15.24 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|absolute
|in %
|
|direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0007251803
|0
|9,500,142
|0.00 %
|15.24 %
|Total
|9,500,142
|15.24 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
| %
|
|
|Total
| %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
| %
|
|
|
|Total
| %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Braxton Associates, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Hambledon, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott International, L.P.
|4.65 %
| %
| %
|Maidenhead LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.
|8.39 %
| %
|8.39 %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Asset Management LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Hambledon, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott International, L.P.
|4.65 %
| %
| %
|Maidenhead LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.
|8.39 %
| %
|8.39 %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Hambledon, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott International, L.P.
|4.65 %
| %
| %
|Maidenhead LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.
|8.39 %
| %
|8.39 %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Advisors GP, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|The Liverpool Limited Partnership
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Advisors GP, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Liverpool Associates, Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|The Liverpool Limited Partnership
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Special GP, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|The Liverpool Limited Partnership
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Special GP, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Liverpool Associates, Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|The Liverpool Limited Partnership
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Braxton Associates, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Special GP, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|The Liverpool Limited Partnership
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Braxton Associates, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Special GP, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Liverpool Associates, Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|The Liverpool Limited Partnership
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Braxton Associates, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|The Liverpool Limited Partnership
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Braxton Associates, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Liverpool Associates, Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|The Liverpool Limited Partnership
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Special GP, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|The Liverpool Limited Partnership
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Special GP, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliot Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Liverpool Associates, Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|The Liverpool Limited Partnership
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|The Liverpool Limited Partnership
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Liverpool Associates, Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|The Liverpool Limited Partnership
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Asset Management LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Special GP, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|The Liverpool Limited Partnership
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Asset Management LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Special GP, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Liverpool Associates, Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|The Liverpool Limited Partnership
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Asset Management LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|The Liverpool Limited Partnership
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Asset Management LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Liverpool Associates, Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|The Liverpool Limited Partnership
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott International Capital Advisors, Inc.
|13.05 %
| %
|13.05 %
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Date of general meeting:
|Holding position after general meeting:
| % (equals voting rights)
