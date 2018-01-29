DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 77th Interim Reporting





29.01.2018 / 16:10





Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the

Regulation



(EU) no. 596/2014



Share buyback - 77th Interim Reporting



In the time period from 22 January 2018 until and including 28 January

2018, a number of 87,507 shares were bought back within the framework of

the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 2 February 2016,

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 4 para. 2 of the

Regulation (EC) no. 2273/2003 the begin of the share buyback on 2

February 2016.



Shares were bought back as follows:



<TABLE_START>









Day of purchase

Aggregated volume in

Weighted average price



shares



22/1/2018

17,520

124.09104

23/1/2018

16,183

125.11120

24/1/2018

17,677

124.36611

25/1/2018

17,974

122.36698

26/1/2018

18,153

121.15071



<TABLE_END>



The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens

Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).



The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework

of the share buyback in the time period from 2 February 2016 until and

including 28 January 2018 amounts to 13,387,827 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by

a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the

shares



are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the

Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Munich, 29 January 2018



Siemens Aktiengesellschaft



