DGAP-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

2018. január 29., hétfő, 16:10





DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 77th Interim Reporting


Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information


29.01.2018 / 16:10


Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b&#41;, para. 3 of the
Regulation

&#40;EU&#41; no. 596/2014

Share buyback - 77th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 22 January 2018 until and including 28 January
2018, a number of 87,507 shares were bought back within the framework of
the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft&#59; on 2 February 2016,
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 4 para. 2 of the
Regulation &#40;EC&#41; no. 2273/2003 the begin of the share buyback on 2
February 2016.

Shares were bought back as follows:

&lt;TABLE_START&gt;























Day of purchaseAggregated volume inWeighted average price

shares
22/1/201817,520124.09104
23/1/201816,183125.11120
24/1/201817,677124.36611
25/1/201817,974122.36698
26/1/201818,153121.15071

&lt;TABLE_END&gt;

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens
Aktiengesellschaft &#40;www.siemens.com/ir&#41;.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework
of the share buyback in the time period from 2 February 2016 until and
including 28 January 2018 amounts to 13,387,827 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by
a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft&#59; the
shares

are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange &#40;Xetra&#41;.

Munich, 29 January 2018

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board














29.01.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1

80333 München

Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




649349  29.01.2018 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=649349&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum