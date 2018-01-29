DGAP-AFR: Siltronic AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Siltronic AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: July 25, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: July 25, 2018
German: https://www.siltronic.com/de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen.html
English: https://www.siltronic.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations.html














Language: English
Company: Siltronic AG

Hanns-Seidel-Platz 4

81737 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.siltronic.com





 
