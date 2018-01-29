DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Siltronic AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Siltronic AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Date of disclosure / German: April 25, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: April 25, 2018

German: https://www.siltronic.com/de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen.html

English: https://www.siltronic.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations.html





