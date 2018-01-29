DGAP-Ad-hoc: H&K AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





Oberndorf a.N., January 29, 2018.



The supervisory board of H&K AG, the parent company of the Heckler & Koch Group ("Heckler & Koch"), has appointed Dr.-Ing. Jens Bodo Koch (45) as Chairman of the Executive Board and as Chief Executive Officer of H&K AG. In parallel, he will act as managing director for Heckler & Koch GmbH.



Jens Bodo Koch will take on his new responsibilities effective May 1, 2018. He brings comprehensive defense, high-tech and change management experience from previous responsibilities, last as CEO of ATLAS ELEKTRONIK GmbH, Bremen/Germany. Together with HK"s management team and in alignment with the supervisory board, Jens Bodo Koch will drive the running innovation and growth process.



Interim CEO, Wolfgang Hesse, will remain in his former function as CFO of Heckler & Koch.





