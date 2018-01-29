DGAP-Adhoc: H&K AG: New CEO appointed
2018. január 29., hétfő, 16:36
DGAP-Ad-hoc: H&K AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Oberndorf a.N., January 29, 2018.
The supervisory board of H&K AG, the parent company of the Heckler & Koch Group ("Heckler & Koch"), has appointed Dr.-Ing. Jens Bodo Koch (45) as Chairman of the Executive Board and as Chief Executive Officer of H&K AG. In parallel, he will act as managing director for Heckler & Koch GmbH.
Jens Bodo Koch will take on his new responsibilities effective May 1, 2018. He brings comprehensive defense, high-tech and change management experience from previous responsibilities, last as CEO of ATLAS ELEKTRONIK GmbH, Bremen/Germany. Together with HK"s management team and in alignment with the supervisory board, Jens Bodo Koch will drive the running innovation and growth process.
Interim CEO, Wolfgang Hesse, will remain in his former function as CFO of Heckler & Koch.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|H&K AG
|Heckler & Koch-Straße 1
|78727 Oberndorf am Neckar
|Germany
|Phone:
|07423 79-0
|Fax:
|07423 79-2327
|E-mail:
|info.ir@heckler-koch-de.com
|Internet:
|www.heckler-koch.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A11Q133
|WKN:
|A11Q13
|Listed:
|Foreign Exchange(s) Paris
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
649347 29-Jan-2018 CET/CEST
