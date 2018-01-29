DGAP-Adhoc: alstria office REIT-AG: Capital increase of up to 15,323,121 new shares to finance further growth
DGAP-Ad-hoc: alstria office REIT-AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Real Estate
Ad-hoc-announcement
- Not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful -
Capital increase of up to 15,323,121 new shares to finance further growth
- Issuance of up to 15,323,121 new shares, representing approximately 10% of the currently issued share capital
- Proceeds to be partially used to fund c. EUR 87.4 m acquisitions that have already been secured and further acquisitions or repayment of debt including a potential cash settlement of the convertible bond
- Accelerated bookbuilding process
- alstria confirms that it will be meeting its guidance for the FY2017
- Portfolio valuation gain 2017 expected to amount to c. EUR 180 m (EUR 1.17 per share)
Hamburg, 29 January 2018- Today, the Management Board of alstria office REIT-AG ("alstria", "The Company", ISIN DE000A0LD2U1), with the approval of the Supervisory Board, resolved on a capital increase of the Company"s nominal share capital from EUR 153,961,654 by up to EUR 15,323,121 to up to EUR 169,284,775 by issuing up to 15,323,121 new no-par value ordinary bearer shares against cash contributions. The new shares will be issued under exclusion of shareholders" subscription rights utilizing alstria"s authorized capital.
The new shares shall be admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with a simultaneous listing in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, which has enhanced disclosure obligations, without publication of a securities prospectus. The new shares will carry full dividend rights for the fiscal year 2017. alstria has committed to a lock up period of 90 days from settlement.
The new shares will be offered for purchase exclusively to institutional investors in Germany and abroad in a private placement by way of an accelerated book building process.
alstria will use the proceeds to fund further growth through acquisitions, including c. EUR 87.4 m for the acquisition of two properties in Hamburg and Stuttgart that have already been secured. Remaining funds will be deployed in-line with alstria"s disciplined investment approach and will be used for further acquisitions or repayment of debt including a potential cash settlement of the convertible bond.
alstria confirms that it will meet its financial guidance for 2017 (revenues of EUR 193 m and funds from operations (FFO) of EUR 113 m).
alstria office REIT-AG has received a final valuation report from its independent appraisers (Colliers and Savills), according to which the value of its real estate investment portfolio as per December 31, 2017 amounts to approximately EUR 3.35 bn. This reflects a total increase by approximately EUR 350 m compared to the last external valuation as per December 31, 2016. The isolated revaluation of the portfolio (net of capex and acquisitions) amounts to approximately EUR 180 m (EUR 1.17 per share).
