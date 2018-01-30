DGAP-Ad-hoc: alstria office REIT-AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase





alstria office REIT-AG successfully executed capital increase

- New shares priced at EUR 12.60

- Gross proceeds of EUR 193 m

- Proceeds to be partially used to fund c. EUR 87.4 m acquisitions that have already been secured and further acquisitions or repayment of debt including a potential cash settlement of the convertible bond

Hamburg, 29 January 2018 - alstria office REIT-AG ("alstria", "The Company", ISIN DE000A0LD2U1) successfully placed 15,323,121 new no-par value ordinary bearer shares with institutional investors in an accelerated bookbuilding process. The Company thereby increases its nominal share capital from EUR 153,961,654 to EUR 169,284,775, having partially utilized its authorized capital and having excluded shareholders" subscription rights.

The shares were placed at a placement price of EUR 12.60 per share, representing a discount of 2.0% to the closing price on 29 January 2018. The Company will receive gross proceeds from the placement in an amount of approximately EUR 193 m. The funds raised through the capital increase - after deduction of fees and expenses in connection with the issuance - will be used to finance further growth, including the acquisition of two properties in Hamburg and Stuttgart that have already been secured. Remaining funds will be used for further acquisitions or repayment of debt including a potential cash settlement of the convertible bond.

The new shares shall be admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with simultaneous listing in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, which has enhanced disclosure obligations, without publication of a securities prospectus. They carry full dividend rights for the fiscal year 2017. alstria has committed to a lock up period of 90 days.

Settlement and payment of the new shares is anticipated to take place on Friday, 2nd February 2018.

About alstria



alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate. alstria strives for sustainable long-term value creation while taking advantage of short-term arbitrage of inefficiencies in the real estate markets. As per Sept. 30, 2017 the portfolio comprised 119 buildings with a lettable area of 1.6 million sqm and a total portfolio value of EUR 3.2 bn.

