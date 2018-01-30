DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Bank AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Deutsche Bank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall



be disclosed :



Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Date of disclosure / German: April 26, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: April 26, 2018

German: https://www.db.com/ir/de/quartalsergebnisse.htm

English: https://www.db.com/ir/en/quarterly-results.htm



Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Date of disclosure / German: October 24, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: October 24, 2018

German: https://www.db.com/ir/de/quartalsergebnisse.htm

English: https://www.db.com/ir/en/quarterly-results.htm

