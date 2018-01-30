DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: MLP SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) of EU Regulation 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of EU Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052





The Executive Board at MLP SE has decided, with the consent of the

Supervisory Board, to acquire treasury shares in MLP SE (ISIN:

DE0006569908) for a total purchase price (not including incidental

acquisition costs) of up to EUR 2,350,000 ("share buyback

programme"). On



the basis of the price determined by the closing auction in XETRA trading

on the last day of stock market trading in Frankfurt am Main prior to this

publication of EUR 5.62, this corresponds to a volume of up to 418,200

shares in MLP SE. The buyback shall be effected via XETRA trading on the

Frankfurt Stock Exchange during an acquisition period from February 1, 2018

(earliest possible acquisition date) to February 28, 2018

(latest possible



acquisition date). The shares bought back are to be used for a

share-based



participation programme for the office managers and consultants that

operate as independent commercial agents at MLP Finanzberatung SE, a

subordinate affiliated company of MLP SE.



The share buyback programme will be carried out on the basis of the

authorisation issued by the Annual General Meeting of MLP SE on June 29,

2017. According to this authorisation, MLP SE or a dependent Group company

is authorised to acquire MLP SE shares until June 28, up to a pro-rata

amount of the Company"s existing total share capital at the time of

approval of the resolution on the authorisation of EUR 10,933,468

attributable to these shares - which corresponds to slightly less than 10%

of the share capital. If the MLP SE shares are acquired via the stock

exchange, the equivalent value paid per share (not including incidental

acquisition costs) shall not exceed by more than 10 % or not fall short

by



more than 10 % of the arithmetic average of the share prices (closing

auction price of the MLP SE share in XETRA trading or a comparable

successor system) on the last three trading days prior to acquisition.



The acquisition of treasury shares is performed by MLP Finanzberatung SE, a

subordinate affiliated company of MLP SE, by instructing a financial

institution. The financial institution has given an undertaking to MLP

Finanzberatung SE that it will carry out the buyback exclusively via the

stock exchange and in accordance with the authorisation granted by the

Annual General Meeting of MLP SE on June 29, 2017, as well as the

provisions of EU Regulation 2014/596 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation

2016/1052.



As per Art. 4 (2b) of EU Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052,

the



financial institution reaches its decisions regarding the timing of the

acquisition of shares in MLP SE independently and without any influence

from MLP Finanzberatung SE or MLP SE. The financial institution is obliged

to acquire the shares at market prices in line with the trading conditions

of Art. 3 of EU Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052. In particular,

the shares in MLP SE acquired within the scope of the buyback are not

acquired at a price higher than that of the last independent trade or

(if



this is higher) than that of the highest respective independent bid on

the



XETRA trading system. In addition to this, no more than 25% of the average

daily trading volume of MLP SE shares may be acquired on the XETRA trading

system on any one trading day. The average daily trading volume is

calculated on the basis of the average daily volume traded during the 20

trading days prior to the respective purchase date.



The share buyback programme can be suspended and also resumed at any time

within the acquisition period to the extent required and legally

permissible.



Information on the transactions undertaken in the context of the share

buyback programme will be adequately disclosed in both detailed and

aggregated form no later than by the end of the seventh trading day

following the day of executing the corresponding transactions. Pursuant to

Art. 2 (3) of EU Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052, MLP SE

will



publish the announced transactions on its website at www.MLP-SE.de under

the rubric Investors/MLP Share and keep this information available for the

public for at least five years from the date of public disclosure.

