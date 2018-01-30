DGAP-CMS: KWS SAAT SE: Release of a capital market information

30.01.2018 / 12:33


Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b&#41; and Sec. 3 of the
Regulation &#40;EU&#41; No 596/2014 &#40;MAR&#41; in conjunction with Art.
2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation &#40;EU&#41; No
2016/1052 /

2nd Interim Announcement

In the period from January 22, 2018 up to and including January 26, 2018,
KWS SAAT SE bought back a total of 2,387 shares of KWS SAAT SE within the
framework of the share buyback programme. In the announcement of December
19, 2017 pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation
&#40;EU&#41; 2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury
shares would commence on January 10, 2018 &#40;earliest possible
acquisition

date&#41;.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from
January 22, 2018 up to and including January 26, 2018 and the daily average
stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

&lt;TABLE_START&gt;

Datum Total number of Average stock Volume
&#40;EUR&#41;

































shares bought backmarket prize &amp;#40;EUR&amp;#41;


&amp;#40;number&amp;#41;
January 22, 2018645351.6256226,798.5120
January 23, 2018332344.7199114,447.0068
January 24, 2018682348.4714237,657.4948
January 25, 2018332340.6777113,104.9964
January 26, 2018396342.1843135,504.9828
In total2,387346.6749827,512.9928

&lt;TABLE_END&gt;


The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by KWS SAAT
SE within the framework of the share buyback programme initiated on January
10, 2018 &#40;earliest possible acquisition date&#41; thus amounts to 5,075
shares.

Further information pursuant to Article 5 Sec. 1 lit. b&#41; and Sec. 3 of
the Regulation &#40;EU&#41; 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Sec. 2
and

Sec. 3 of the Delegated Regulation &#40;EU&#41; 2016/1052 is available
online

under http://www.kws.com/IR/Employee-Stock-Program

The purchase of the KWS SAAT SE shares was carried out by a bank assigned
by KWS SAAT SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange &#40;XETRA
trading&#41;.

Einbeck, January 30, 2018

KWS SAAT SE

Language: English
Company: KWS SAAT SE

Grimsehlstraße 31

37555 Einbeck

Germany
Internet: www.kws.de





 
