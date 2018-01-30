DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: KWS SAAT SE / share buyback





KWS SAAT SE: Release of a capital market information





30.01.2018 / 12:33





Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





KWS SAAT AG: Release of a capital market information



KWS SAAT SE / share buyback



Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the

Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art.

2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No

2016/1052 /



2nd Interim Announcement



In the period from January 22, 2018 up to and including January 26, 2018,

KWS SAAT SE bought back a total of 2,387 shares of KWS SAAT SE within the

framework of the share buyback programme. In the announcement of December

19, 2017 pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation

(EU) 2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury

shares would commence on January 10, 2018 (earliest possible

acquisition



date).



The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from

January 22, 2018 up to and including January 26, 2018 and the daily average

stock market prices of the shares are as follows:



<TABLE_START>



Datum Total number of Average stock Volume

(EUR)













shares bought back

market prize &#40;EUR&#41;







&#40;number&#41;



January 22, 2018

645

351.6256

226,798.5120

January 23, 2018

332

344.7199

114,447.0068

January 24, 2018

682

348.4714

237,657.4948

January 25, 2018

332

340.6777

113,104.9964

January 26, 2018

396

342.1843

135,504.9828

In total

2,387

346.6749

827,512.9928



<TABLE_END>



The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by KWS SAAT

SE within the framework of the share buyback programme initiated on January

10, 2018 (earliest possible acquisition date) thus amounts to 5,075

shares.



Further information pursuant to Article 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of

the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Sec. 2

and



Sec. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available

online



under http://www.kws.com/IR/Employee-Stock-Program



The purchase of the KWS SAAT SE shares was carried out by a bank assigned

by KWS SAAT SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA

trading).



Einbeck, January 30, 2018



KWS SAAT SE



The Executive Board

