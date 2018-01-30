DGAP-News: Aves One AG / Key word(s): Financing





Aves One AG: Continuous optimisation of the financing structure - an additional USD 12.8 million of refinancing has been finalised





Hamburg, 30 January 2018 -Aves One AG is increasing the proportion of favourable refinancing funds through banks. Thus the majority of the container portfolio with a total value of around USD 12.8 million acquired in December 2017 will be financed through ABN Amro Lease.

The container portfolio with a total of 3,300 as-new units (6,600 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units)) financed through ABN Amro Lease has long-term rental contracts of between 5 and 8 years. The containers are leased to reputable shipping companies.

"The running of the operating business is very satisfactory. Optimising refinancing is a big adjustment factor with which we can relevantly increase profitability. We will place great emphasis on this topic in 2018. The contract now concluded with ABN Amro Lease is the first step in the 2018 business year to push further forward with this optimisation," says Aves One Management Board member Jürgen Bauer.

About Aves One AG:

Aves One AG is a Prime Standard stock exchange listed company headquartered in Hamburg. The Group invests in a portfolio holding of long-lifetime logistics assets, especially in the Rail, Container and Logistics Property business divisions. Aves was able to more than double the portfolio of logistics assets in the past two years. The intention is to continue the growth strategy consistently through further purchased acquisitions.

More information: www.avesone.com

