DGAP-News: Aves One AG: Continuous optimisation of the financing structure - an additional USD 12.8 million of refinancing has been finalised

2018. január 30., kedd, 13:02





DGAP-News: Aves One AG / Key word(s): Financing


Aves One AG: Continuous optimisation of the financing structure - an additional USD 12.8 million of refinancing has been finalised


30.01.2018 / 13:02



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Continuous optimisation of the financing structure - an additional USD 12.8 million of refinancing has been finalised

Hamburg, 30 January 2018 -Aves One AG is increasing the proportion of favourable refinancing funds through banks. Thus the majority of the container portfolio with a total value of around USD 12.8 million acquired in December 2017 will be financed through ABN Amro Lease.



The container portfolio with a total of 3,300 as-new units (6,600 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units)) financed through ABN Amro Lease has long-term rental contracts of between 5 and 8 years. The containers are leased to reputable shipping companies.



"The running of the operating business is very satisfactory. Optimising refinancing is a big adjustment factor with which we can relevantly increase profitability. We will place great emphasis on this topic in 2018. The contract now concluded with ABN Amro Lease is the first step in the 2018 business year to push further forward with this optimisation," says Aves One Management Board member Jürgen Bauer.



About Aves One AG:



Aves One AG is a Prime Standard stock exchange listed company headquartered in Hamburg. The Group invests in a portfolio holding of long-lifetime logistics assets, especially in the Rail, Container and Logistics Property business divisions. Aves was able to more than double the portfolio of logistics assets in the past two years. The intention is to continue the growth strategy consistently through further purchased acquisitions.



More information: www.avesone.com



Contact

Aves One AG

Jürgen Bauer, Management Board

Tel.: +49 (40) 696 528 350

Fax: +49 (40) 696 528 359

E-mail ir@avesone.com















30.01.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
























Language: English
Company: Aves One AG

Große Elbstrasse 45

22767 Hamburg

Germany
Phone: 040 696528 350
Fax: 040 696528 359
E-mail: ir@avesone.com
Internet: www.avesone.com
ISIN: DE000A168114
WKN: A16811
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart; London





 
End of News DGAP News Service




649597  30.01.2018 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=649597&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum